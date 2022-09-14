DOOR Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $25.78 Million (DOOR)

DOOR (DOOR) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. DOOR has a market cap of $25.78 million and $13,677.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOOR coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DOOR has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00816700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016369 BTC.

DOOR Coin Profile

DOOR’s genesis date was June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. DOOR’s official website is doorcoin.org. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DOOR

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them.Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

