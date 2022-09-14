Douglas T. Dietrich Sells 16,299 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,995.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $79.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. CL King cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.