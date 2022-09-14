DPRating 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,561.00 (RATING)

DPRating (RATING) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $301,937.63 and approximately $13,561.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.87 or 0.99997705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,116.64 or 1.00365723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00064896 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com/pc_EN.html. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating.

DPRating Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.