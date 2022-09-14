Draken (DRK) Price Down 47.7% This Week

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Draken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Draken has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. Draken has a total market capitalization of $607,556.65 and $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000301 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Draken (CRYPTO:DRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Draken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Draken using one of the exchanges listed above.

