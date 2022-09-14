Drep [new] Market Cap Hits $21.20 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002628 BTC on popular exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $21.20 million and $14.86 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.17 or 0.99996770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,218.87 or 1.00005211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00056364 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00065103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. Telegram | Naver | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.