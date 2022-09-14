DRIFE (DRF) Price Hits $0.0006

DRIFE (DRF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. DRIFE has a market cap of $458,749.75 and approximately $10,913.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DRIFE Coin Profile

DRF is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,538,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 782,092,700 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

