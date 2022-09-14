Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

DBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.10 on Monday. Dropbox has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,390,032.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,465 in the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

