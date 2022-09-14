DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $2,356,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in DTE Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

