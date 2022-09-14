Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stake Lifted by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,329,350 shares of company stock worth $128,730,097 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

