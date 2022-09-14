DXdao Hits Market Capitalization of $17.76 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, DXdao has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $17.76 million and $4,137.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $360.14 or 0.01792072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 512.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.22 or 0.02986692 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00825982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020854 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao’s genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link/#. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

