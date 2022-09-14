Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $349,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,369,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BOX opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BOX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in BOX by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BOX by 61.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

