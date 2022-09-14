E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.19.

EINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight Capital cut shares of E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of EINC opened at C$6.00 on Wednesday. E Automotive has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$26.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

