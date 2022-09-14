e-Gulden Reaches One Day Volume of $47.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $881,641.54 and approximately $47.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024320 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00298942 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001017 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001242 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002941 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00023853 BTC.
About e-Gulden
e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,442 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,285 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.
e-Gulden Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
