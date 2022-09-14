e-Gulden Reaches One Day Volume of $47.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $881,641.54 and approximately $47.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00298942 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001242 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002475 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00023853 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,442 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,285 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

