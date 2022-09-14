e-Money (NGM) Market Cap Reaches $5.20 Million

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

e-Money (NGM) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $789,070.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001324 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
  • The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
  • Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 247.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.17 or 0.01715251 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
  • USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
  • Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC.
  • Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00834497 BTC.
  • Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
  • Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021066 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s genesis date was March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official website is e-money.com. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike.The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds.”

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

