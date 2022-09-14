E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.80 by Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.80 ($13.06) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on E.On in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.13 ($9.31) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.51. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.02).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.