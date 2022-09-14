Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. 19,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,318,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,656 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,570,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,004 shares during the period. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 285,253 shares during the period.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Stories

