Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) PT Lowered to $20.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of DEA opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

