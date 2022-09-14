eCash Price Tops $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $867.92 million and $181.96 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00592011 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00259871 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00048755 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005365 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010464 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011040 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,170,685,923,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
