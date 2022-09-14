Edgeless Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $3.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Edgeless

Edgeless launched on October 14th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

