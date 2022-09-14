Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after acquiring an additional 650,715 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,162,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

