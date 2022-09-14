Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $108,885.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $108,885.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 261.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.87 or 0.01735970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00818074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s genesis date was January 30th, 2019. Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The EVZ Platform is designed to make sharing electric vehicle infrastructure easy while solving shortage issues. EVZ aims to pioneer a new market where electric vehicle users can easily be matched with unused private-use charging stations for the mutual benefit of user and provider. The EVZ module can operate without any network connections, as a user can simply use a smart device to process payment and manage recharging through an application.Inside the EVZ Platform, two kinds of payment and incentive systems will be established, namely: EVZ point (EVP) and EVZ coin (EVZ). Following the token sale, 'EVZ' may be acquired from the EVZ Platform through the performance of qualifying activities or purchased from the open market (e.g. through an exchange). EVP and EVZ will play a primary role in inducing electric vehicle charging demand for EV charging in EVZ platform ecosystem.”

