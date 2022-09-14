Electroneum Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $55.13 million and approximately $224,788.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,928,422,014 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

