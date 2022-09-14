Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 4.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Elevance Health worth $2,206,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Motco increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.38.

NYSE:ELV opened at $480.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.14. The company has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.37 and a 52-week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

