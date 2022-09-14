ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,035.00

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $24,314.35 and approximately $6,035.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,185.88 or 0.99996763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,195.98 or 1.00046791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00056458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065302 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.