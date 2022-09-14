Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NYSE:EBS opened at $22.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.07. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,093,000 after buying an additional 882,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,699,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

