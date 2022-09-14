EmiSwap (ESW) Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week

EmiSwap (ESW) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One EmiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. EmiSwap has a total market capitalization of $106,143.67 and approximately $62,685.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EmiSwap has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,246.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00056257 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00065307 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00075483 BTC.

About EmiSwap

EmiSwap (CRYPTO:ESW) is a coin. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 coins. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sharemeall.

Buying and Selling EmiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “eSwitch® aims to be the cryptocurrency of a new system of exchange and sharing of goods and services in which humans and these universal values will be the center. ShareMeAll Marketplace and eSwitch® (ESW) tokens are an alternative community project for the exchange and sharing not only of skills, but also of objects, all or part of their home, their car, ect. eSwitch® (ESW) is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

