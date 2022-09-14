EmiSwap (ESW) Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week

EmiSwap (ESW) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One EmiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. EmiSwap has a total market capitalization of $106,143.67 and approximately $62,685.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EmiSwap has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,246.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00056257 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012407 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005460 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00065307 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00075483 BTC.
About EmiSwap
EmiSwap (CRYPTO:ESW) is a coin. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 coins. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sharemeall.
Buying and Selling EmiSwap
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EmiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EmiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EmiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.