Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

ENB stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

