Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$57.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.31.
Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$55.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.34. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$46.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Further Reading
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.