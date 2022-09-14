Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.
Endava Trading Down 6.4 %
NYSE:DAVA opened at $90.59 on Monday. Endava has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.22.
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
