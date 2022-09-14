Energean (LON:ENOG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,540 to GBX 1,750. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energean traded as high as GBX 1,458 ($17.62) and last traded at GBX 1,456 ($17.59), with a volume of 5756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,418 ($17.13).
Insider Buying and Selling at Energean
In other Energean news, insider Karen Simon purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($13.36) per share, with a total value of £376,040 ($454,374.09).
Energean Trading Down 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,206.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54.
Energean Company Profile
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.
