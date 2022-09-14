Energi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $167,153.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and $167,153.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00094181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00069668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00031952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007726 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,380,656 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.