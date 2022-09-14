Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Downgraded by TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$35.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

ENGH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 target price on Enghouse Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.10.

Shares of ENGH opened at C$29.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$23.96 and a 12 month high of C$61.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,785.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

