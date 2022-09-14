Enjin Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.44 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $501.10 million and $48.44 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 136.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.01166445 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00834692 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021072 BTC.
Enjin Coin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
