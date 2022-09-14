Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.67.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

