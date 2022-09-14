Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 112,316 shares.The stock last traded at $46.65 and had previously closed at $46.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFSC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 1.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $1,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 927,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.
