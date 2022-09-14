Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $46.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Envista Stock Down 4.3 %

NVST opened at $36.54 on Friday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

