EOS Price Tops $1.42 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00007081 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $406.48 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,620,174 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

