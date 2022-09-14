EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,534 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in American Tower by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.93.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

