EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 49,891 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,177 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.