EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,190 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $29,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE GPN opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $166.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.