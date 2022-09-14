EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 835,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,922 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $38,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 110,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

VWO stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $52.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

