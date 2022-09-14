EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,308 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $293.70 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

