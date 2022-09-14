EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,291 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $38,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

