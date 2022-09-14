EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $189.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.75.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

