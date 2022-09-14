EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $520.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

