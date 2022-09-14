EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32.46 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $32,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

