EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35.25 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $35,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

ALL opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.21. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

