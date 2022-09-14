EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41.08 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average is $170.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

