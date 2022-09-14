EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

VTI stock opened at $197.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

