EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,319,000 after buying an additional 65,659 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 97,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,859,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $147.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average of $152.75.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.